Majestic Princess to make Los Angeles debut next year

Princess Cruises will welcome Majestic Princess to Los Angeles for this first-time next year, visiting top destinations including Mexico, Hawaii and the California coast.

On sale July 8th, five of the line’s ships will now sail from the west coast, including departures from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Majestic Princess will sail from Los Angeles for the first time sailing on seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages throughout the season as well as seven-day Classic California Coast voyages in the autumn and spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

In spring 2022, Discovery Princess joins Majestic Princess sailing from Los Angeles on seven-day voyages to Mexico and California – two sister ships on their maiden seasons from Los Angeles.

Grand Princess also sails roundtrip from Los Angeles on either her 15-day Hawaiian Islands or ten-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez voyages.

Ruby Princess will sail her second season of Hawaii, Mexico, and California Coast sailings roundtrip from San Francisco, including a pair of Panama Canal – Ocean to Ocean voyages transiting the famed Panama Canal.