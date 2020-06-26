Ramada by Wyndham to add two new properties in Spain

The Ramada by Wyndham brand will expand in Spain with the upcoming openings of Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Tres Cantos and Ramada by Wyndham Valencia Almussafes.

Following the brand’s successful entry into Spain in late 2019 with Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Getafe, the two new properties are owned by Covivio, a European real estate operator, through its subsidiary Covivio Hotels, and managed by hotel management company Hotel Collection International.

Christian Michel, vice president, development, Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are extremely pleased with Ramada by Wyndham’s steady growth in Spain and with our continued relationship with Hotel Collection International and Covivio.

“These latest additions in Madrid and Valencia will enable us to further drive our overall mission of making hotel travel possible for all, as well as offer all travellers more options in two sought after travel destinations.”

Ramada by Wyndham Valencia Almussafes will open its doors on July 1st.

The hotel is located minutes from the Rey Juan Carlos Business Park and offers accessibility to the City of Arts & Sciences opera house, science museum, aquarium and much more. Ideal for business and leisure guests, the 133-room hotel features a 24-hour, fully-equipped private gym, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool with a beautiful garden and landscaped sundeck, as well as an on-site restaurant and bar.

Three meeting rooms complete with audio-visual capabilities are also available on-site and can accommodate up to 120 conference guests.

Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Tres Cantos is still under development and is scheduled to open in September.

The hotel is located in a corporate location north of Madrid with convenient access to the Euronova Business Park, as well as a nearby train connection to the city centre, making it suitable for those travelling either for business or pleasure.

Sebastian Lodder, chief executive, of Hotel Collection International, added: “Ramada by Wyndham is an internationally recognised and ever-evolving brand and we are thrilled to be making its presence known across Spain.

“With the expansion of our two new properties, we look forward to bringing guests from around the world more opportunity to experience our unparalleled hospitality, as well as welcome them to explore the unique destinations in which our hotels are located.”