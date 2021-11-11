New spa at Six Senses Spa Kocataş Mansions, Istanbul

Six Senses has opened an elegant, tranquil and secluded spa overlooking the legendary Bosphorus, Six Senses Spa Kocataş Mansions, Istanbul.

Elevated above the retreat and blending into the natural landscape, Six Senses Spa Kocataş Mansions is set in a beautifully restored 100-year-old stone house.

Using natural materials from the original setting, the 1,500 square-metre three-level spa has been constructed eco-consciously, incorporating artifacts from Ottoman palatial collections to pay homage to the past.

Within this calm oasis from the city, there are five treatment rooms, three hammams, two steam rooms, two saunas, an open-plan relaxation area and retail boutique, along with a holistic anti-aging centre, Pilates studio, alchemy bar, and nail bar.

Rooted in tradition the one-of-a-kind Turkish hammam experience is led by local hammam experts, offering a cleansing, relaxing and restorative experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unique interior design of each hammam features a spacious lounge and decorative glass panel design to allow dappled daylight and a glimpse of the iconic Bosphorus view, making it the perfect setting for bridal hammams or special occasions.

Inspired by the tiles of Blue Mosque, the walls of treatment rooms are designed with brilliant blue tiles to celebrate Turkish culture, completed with red line details to give the walls a natural, authentic, and smooth finish.

Six Senses Spa Kocataş Mansions, Istanbul spa director, Sündüz Ediz Kibar, commented: “Six Senses Spa Kocataş Mansions, Istanbul is a magical place for guests and members alike.

“After months of anticipation, we have opened our doors, completing the resort’s identity.”