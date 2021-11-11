flynas takes off for AlUla in Saudi Arabia

flynas has announced its latest network expansion, featuring the first ever direct international flights into AlUla International Airport.

Starting from November 19th, the routes into AlUla will take off from Dubai and Kuwait.

Domestic routes added as part of the expansion include Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah.

The announcement marks the first time that international travellers will be able enjoy direct access to what Saudi authorities are branding one of the most significant archaeological and historical sites in the world.

The first flight to AlUla will be inaugurated a week on Friday, from Dubai International Airport during a special ceremony.

Commenting on this milestone, chief executive of flynas, Bander Almohanna, said: “We are excited to make AlUla more accessible to all travellers in the region, a destination that is truly unique and never fails to impress even the most experienced travellers.

The first flight is timed to coincide with the next musical event at Maraya.

Faia Younan, the young soprano and her world-class band, will perform live at Maraya on the same date.

Take a look below as Breaking Travel News speaks to Melanie de Souza, executive director destination marketing the Royal Commission for AlUla, as we find out more about the location:

