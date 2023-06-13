Wyndham Opens First Trademark Collection Hotel in Türkiye

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels spanning more than 95 countries, today announced the opening of the 68-room Istanbul New Airport Hotel, its first Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Türkiye. The newly opened hotel adds to Wyndham’s standing as the largest international hotel company in Türkiye with more than 95 hotels open and operating and more than 20 under development.

Trademark Collection by Wyndham is designed for travellers seeking distinctive accommodations in sought-after destinations with each hotel maintaining its own unique attributes. The brand caters to independently minded owners eager to leverage Wyndham’s industry-leading scale alongside its world-class marketing, technology and distribution capabilities. Since its launch in 2017, the brand now has more than 185 hotels in top destinations like New York, Berlin, Athens, Budapest, Brussels and others.

Murat Özel, Country Director of Türkiye, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Trademark Collection by Wyndham celebrates the individuality and unique vision of entrepreneurs who want to make their mark in hospitality with the support of the world’s largest hotel franchisor. There is tremendous opportunity for midscale and upscale hotels in Türkiye and this new opening in Istanbul, one of the world’s most popular cities, reinforces the brand’s global footprint and our commitment to our continued expansion in the country.”

Located in in the fast-growing Arnavutkoy district, 12 km from Istanbul Airport and with easy access to the nearby Mall of Istanbul and the Vialand Theme Park, Istanbul New Airport Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a new construction hotel featuring an on-site restaurant, business centre, concierge and other amenities. Rooms are stylish and cozy, feature an array of modern amenities are available in standard, deluxe and suite configurations.

Wyndham hotels in Türkiye and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the award-winning hotel loyalty programme offering approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

For additional details on Trademark Collection by Wyndham, as well as franchising opportunities with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, visit www.whrdevelopmentemea.com

ADVERTISEMENT