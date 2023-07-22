MSC Poesia Unveils Mesmerizing Mediterranean Cruise Itinerary

MSC Poesia offers a mesmerising cruise itinerary this autumn, taking guests on a spectacular journey to explore the rich culture and beauty of some of the most sought-after destinations in the Mediterranean.

This longer itinerary will feature port of calls in the breath-taking cities of Kusadasi and Istanbul (extended stay) in Türkiye, Piraeus close to Athens in Greece as well as Genoa, Palermo and Civitavecchia for Rome in Italy, offering a myriad of unique experiences and unforgettable memories to be made.

From September to November 2023 MSC Poesia is offering this unique 11-night itinerary offering guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in each destination’s fascinating historical sites, remarkable architecture, savoury culinary delights and striking landscapes while taking advantage of the pleasant autumn climate, perfect for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

While cruising to each destination, MSC Poesia will enable guests to relax and unwind in the ship’s stylish and comfortable accommodations, enjoying world-class entertainment, varied gourmet dining options, award-winning family offerings and state-of-the-art spa and wellness facilities. Both on board and ashore, MSC Cruises will provide a wide range of enjoyable activities and excursions for guests of all ages, offering something for everyone.

EXPLORE THE TIMELESS CHARMS OF GENOA – ITALY

ADVERTISEMENT

The charming port city of Genoa will be the first stop on MSC Poesia’s itinerary and a destination guests do not want to miss. This city offers a host of attractions including its historical monuments, beautiful churches, stunning palaces, world-famous aquarium, beautiful harbour views and picturesque alleyways filled with excellent restaurants, cafés and shops. Travellers can take advantage of MSC Cruises’ exceptional shore excursions on offer, including a stroll along Via Garibaldi with visits to Genoa’s magnificent palaces including the Nicolosio Lomellino and Palazzo Bianco or a trip to the Ligurian Riviera to three of its most prized gems: Portofino, Camogli and Santa Margherita, to soak up the natural beauty of these dreamy seaside villages.

STEP INTO THE MAGIC OF KUSADASI – TÜRKİYE

MSC Poesia’s itinerary will feature two ports of call in Türkiye, allowing guests more opportunities to witness Türkiye’s fantastic cities. The first stop on the list is the resort town of Kusadasi, situated along the sparkling Aegean Sea. This dynamic city is a popular destination acclaimed for its gorgeous coastlines, white sand beaches, historical sites and some of the most exquisite Turkish cuisine. From here, guests can visit the nearby city of Ephesus, notable for its ancient ruins, temples and grand baths. One highlight of MSC Cruises’ excursions will allow guests to see its archaeological sites on a half-day excursion, including a visit to the House of the Virgin Mary, considered to be the place where she spent her last days, as well as the famous Library of Celsus and the remains of Hadrian’s Temple.

EXPERIENCE THE COLOURFUL CULTURE OF ISTANBUL – TÜRKİYE

The next stop on the journey will include an extended stay in Istanbul, the largest city in Türkiye, which sits between two continents, Europe and Asia. This diverse and exciting city, famed for its rich culture and history, will surely suit the preferences of all with its countless museums, grand mosques, colourful bazaars, historical structures, excellent restaurants, and mesmerising landscapes. MSC Cruises’ excursion options will give guests the opportunity to visit some of its world-renowned landmarks including the Blue Mosque and the Topkapi Palace.

REVEL IN THE WONDERS OF ATHENS – GREECE

The ship will then make her way to Piraeus, home to the largest port in Greece with a wealth of activities to enjoy during this magical time of year. This port city is perfectly situated for an easy getaway to the nearby city of Athens, the capital of Greece and one of the world’s oldest cities, full of impressive natural wonders. From its magnificent ancient monuments, marvellous Grecian architecture and mouth-watering Greek cuisines, this is undoubtedly a must-see destination for curious travellers. MSC Cruises will provide numerous excursions to explore the city’s cultural heritage, including a sightseeing tour of the city to its well-known attractions including the legendary Acropolis: the grand ancient hilltop citadel overlooking the city of Athens, where guests can view the Parthenon, the temple dedicated to the ancient Greek goddess, Athena, one of the most prominent and distinct monuments in Greece.

GET LOST IN THE BEAUTY OF PALERMO – ITALY

Travellers will get to experience the beauty of Southern Italy with the next port of call in Palermo, the capital of the island of Sicily, known for its rich history, Arab-Norman architecture, grand palazzi and churches, culinary heritage and gorgeous beaches. MSC Cruises’ excursions offer plenty of exciting activities, including a sightseeing tour of the city’s key highlights, such as its ancient royal palace, Palazzo dei Normanni and the Teatro Massimo, the third largest opera house in Europe, or a trip to the town of Monreale, located on the slope of Monte Caputo with a visit to its Cathedral, home to extraordinary golden mosaics depicting scenes from the Old and New Testament.

DISCOVER THE ANCIENT CAPITAL OF ROME – ITALY

Rounding up MSC Poesia’s enticing itinerary, guests will arrive in the coastal town of Civitavecchia, celebrated for its bustling harbour. From here, guests may journey to Rome, one of the most iconic cities in the world, filled with history, charm and no shortage of entertainment. This lively and romantic city has something for everyone with its abundance of amazing attractions, including its incredible Southern Italian cuisine, picturesque streets, delightful shops and awe-inspiring historic structures. Guests can either explore the ancient city at their own leisure or be treated to one of MSC Cruises’ excursions, including an inside visit to the legendary Colosseum, as well as a walk to more of the city’s unmissable sites including the Trevi Fountain, Piazza Navona, the Pantheon and the Vatican.