Marriott International Strengthens Expansion Plans in Türkiye with the Announcement of 13 Deal Signi

Marriott International, Inc. reinforced its long-term commitment to Türkiye with the announcement of 13 deal signings comprising over 2,000 rooms. The signings are expected to further enhance the company’s footprint in the country where it currently has a portfolio of 48 properties and nearly 8,000 rooms across 21 brands.

“As one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world, Türkiye continues to provide the company with opportunities to further diversify its portfolio across primary, secondary, and tertiary markets in the country,” said Marriott International Chief Development Officer – Europe, Middle East & Africa Jerome Briet. “These deal signings are a testament to the trust owners and franchisees have in Marriott International and the strong demand for our captivating portfolio of brands in the Turkish market.”

The projects announced by Marriott International include the introduction of Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Türkiye with the signing of the 192-room Fairfield by Marriott Istanbul Yenibosna. Plans for the property include an effortlessly relaxed and efficient hotel design paired with a contemporary aesthetic. The project will be a part of a mixed-use development in the Yenibosna district, which will also feature the 90-room Residence Inn by Marriott Istanbul Yenibosna. Both properties are projected to open in 2025.

Residence Inn by Marriott continues to meet demand for longer-stay accommodation in the country. The company also signed Residence Inn by Marriott Istanbul Piyalepasa, which will form part of Piyalepaşa Istanbul, a 450,000sqm mixed-use development in downtown Istanbul. Plans for the development also include the Courtyard by Marriott Istanbul Piyalepasa. Both properties combined will offer 329 rooms when they open in 2026.

Following the recent debut of Marriott Executive Apartments in Türkiye with Marriott Executive Apartments Istanbul Fulya, Marriott International announced the signing of two additional properties under the brand to further cater to the rapidly growing demand for upscale residential apartments in Istanbul. Marriott Executive Apartments Vadistanbul is slated to open in the sought after Vadistanbul community with 202 rooms. Marriott Executive Apartments Istanbul Tema is anticipated to comprise 208 rooms and will be a part of the upcoming mixed-use Tema Istanbul development in Küçükçekmece. Both properties are expected to open in 2024.

The company’s plans in Türkiye saw the expansion of its flagship brand, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, following the signing of the Istanbul Marriott Hotel Pendik. The hotel recently opened following a conversion from existing property. Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, which currently represents the company’s largest brand portfolio in the country, also plans to further grow its footprint with the signing of Sheraton Hotel & Thermal Spa Usak. Slated to open in 2024, the property will mark the company’s entry into Usak.

Marriott International announced the expansion of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, and Moxy Hotels in the country. Delta Hotels by Marriott provides guests with a seamless travel experience in downtown Karakoy with the signing of the 78-room Delta Hotels by Marriott Istanbul Karakoy slated to open in 2024. Aloft Hotels expects to open its second property in Türkiye following the signing of Aloft Istanbul Karakoy, which will add 100 rooms in the market by 2024. Moxy Hotels plans to bring its playful, bold, spirited hotel experience to Izmir by 2025 with the signing of Moxy Izmir Turan.

The company also signed deals to expand the presence of its Collection brands in the country. Expected to open by the end of this year, Tribute Portfolio in Taksim Square plans to offer 61 rooms featuring captivating design and vibrant social scenes. Scheduled to open in 2024, an Autograph Collection Hotel in Cappadocia is anticipated to join the brand’s collection of independent hotels with 153 rooms.

Türkiye is currently home to 21 of Marriott International’s brands, each serving differentiated experiences across traveler segments. The brands currently present in Türkiye include St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, and JW Marriott, in the luxury segment; Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Westin Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Design Hotels in the premium segment; Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Residence Inn by Marriott, and AC Hotels by Marriott, in the select service segment.