New representation for Belmond Cadogan Hotel in London

Fox Communications has been appointed to handle the UK public relations for the Belmond Cadogan Hotel in London, an iconic destination where quintessential British charm effortlessly imbues a modern elegance.

The company will implement an integrated communications campaign across the Cadogan and its destination restaurant Adam Handling Chelsea.

Primely positioned midway between Chelsea and Knightsbridge, the property is an intimate ‘home’ in the heart of the city where the past and present are entwined in every detail.

Director of sales and marketing at the hotel, Stuart Shaw, said: “This year has been fraught with challenges, and it’s integral we have a dynamic and well-connected agency partner as we embark on what we believe will be an exciting period, not just for the hotel, but for the hospitality industry as a whole.

“We are delighted to have Fox Communications as PR representatives for Belmond the Cadogan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Overlooking the private Cadogan Palace Gardens, a botanical haven to which guests have exclusive access, the Cadogan is steeped in history and has an illustrious list of past residents, including Lillie Langtry and Oscar Wilde – the room in which Oscar Wilde was arrested is now the noble Royal Suite.

In the 54 individually designed rooms, two-thirds of which are suites, white-on-white linens are offset with vibrant pops of colour, silk and velvet, with captivating artwork and design details honouring the hotel’s rich heritage.

Fox Communications founder, Lysbeth Fox, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Cadogan as their partners.

“We are looking forward to supporting this beautiful and iconic London hotel as we strive to support an anticipated and much-needed revival of travel in 2021 and beyond.”