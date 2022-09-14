Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Debuts Winter 2022 Journeys

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, Europe, has unveiled its December journeys. This festive season, the distinct midnight-blue carriages will glide through Europe’s winter-scapes on one-night journeys to Florence, Paris, Venice and Vienna.

Expanding its annual season (typically March-November) for the first time, the 10 routes available this December will include classic journeys from Venice to Paris and Vienna to Paris, besides recently launched routes to/from Florence. The full schedule is as follows: Venice to Paris, departing December 2 and 12; Verona to Paris, departing December 2 and 12; Venice to Paris (via Rome and Florence), departing December 7; Florence to Paris, departing December 7; Paris to Florence, departing December 8; Paris to Venice (via Rome and Florence), departing December 8; Paris to Vienna, departing December 17; Vienna to Paris, December 18; Paris to Venice, departing December 20; and Paris to Verona, departing December 20.

Guests can relax in their private cabin, glass of champagne in hand, while gazing at the passing frosted forests of Europe’s countryside. In the dining cars, Chef Jean Imbert will serve winter-inspired seasonal menus with local ingredients from the scheduled routes. Travelers can then head to Bar Car 3674 for cocktails and entertainment courtesy of the train’s longtime resident pianist.

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which made its inaugural journey in 1982, is made up of 17 original 1920s and 1930s carriages, each with its own charm and history. The train offers Historic Cabins and six Grand Suites, which are named after the cities that have inspired the designs—including Paris, Vienna and Venice. Eight new Suites will join the two pre-existing cabin categories in June 2023. The new Suites will offer a private marble en-suite bathroom and a lounging area by day, converted to either double or twin beds, by night.