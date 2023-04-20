ROYAL SCOTSMAN, A BELMOND TRAIN UNVEILS NEW DIOR SPA AND LAUNCHES THEMED JOURNEYS FOR 2023

To mark the start of an epic season, Royal Scotsman, A Belmond Train, Scotland, is proud to announce a long-term partnership with Dior Beauty to create the Dior Spa Royal Scotsman, which will join the rake from this month, , as well as the addition of new adventure and culinary focussed journeys to its 2023 schedule. These include the adrenaline-filled Highland Survival Adventure, designed in partnership with luxury adventure travel experts WILDNIS, from 30 June to 3 July 2023, and A Taste of Scotland with Michelin-starred Chef Tom Kitchin, the ultimate gourmet escapade, taking guests on a gastronomic adventure through the country’s finest flavours from 4 to 6 September 2023.

DIOR SPA ROYAL SCOTSMAN: HIGHLAND-INSPIRED BEAUTY RITUALS, ON THE MOVE

In homage to Christian Dior’s love for Scotland – where he famously hosted his much acclaimed fashion show in 1955, the new Dior Spa Royal Scotsman will be housed in one of the train’s plush carriages. Completely dedicated to wellness, the carriage will boast two lacquered treatment rooms, restyled with Dior’s iconic burgundy toile de Jouy motif. A cocoon of serenity on the rails, Dior Spa Royal Scotsman offers guests a tranquil space to unwind and rejuvenate as the train snakes through Scotland’s awe-inspiring peaks and dramatic valleys. The new bespoke wellbeing menu will feature three tailor-made treatments devised by the French Maison’s wellness experts to cater to the specific needs of the train’s guests, ensuring a truly immersive Scottish experience that leaves them feeling refreshed and invigorated.

Dior Spa’s expert body massage D-Travel (30 minutes / 1 hour) is designed to purify the body of toxins and release tension through deep, slow and soothing movements that ultimately relieve muscular pain. Inspired by the Scottish landscape, the D-Elements full body treatment (1 hour) combines the country’s natural beauty in all its glory to achieve a sense of mind and body relaxation. The treatment begins with the application of semi-precious hot stones on the back to create a sense of warmth, followed by massage strokes that simulate a cooling breeze. Bain Dior body mist and hot oshibori that recreate the country’s drifting mists end the treatment on a calming note. For those seeking a rejuvenating facial, the D-Highlands (1 hour) is inspired by Kobido facial massage techniques and thanks to the application of Dior Prestige line, it sculpts the face’s features and improves the skin’s appearance.

Bringing the savoir-faire of two leading luxury brands together, Dior Spa Royal Scotsman provides guests with the ultimate beauty experience to complement their outdoor wellness activities - such as wild swimming, hiking and farm to table dining - holistically enhancing their overall wellbeing.

AN ACTION-PACKED SCOTTISH ADVENTURE

Running from 30 June to 3 July 2023, the new Highland Survival Adventure itinerary has been designed with adrenaline-seekers in mind and features several outdoor challenges in some of the most secluded locations in the Western Highlands. Led by WILDNIS’ guides - former Royal Marines Sergeant, George MacHardy, a seasoned survivalist, Eliza Brown - the Royal Scotsman guests will unleash their innermost primal skills and survival abilities as they connect to nature far from the stresses of everyday life.

The first day of the new three-night journey will be spent on board, as the train departs Edinburgh for Fort William. Day two will be entirely dedicated to thrilling outdoor activities. Guests will explore the indigenous flora and fauna, take part in a modern-day Royal Marines Commando Assault Training programme and feast on an al fresco lunch prepared by WILDNIS’ chef and ‘field to plate’ cuisine advocate, Tom Byrom. On the third day, guests will put their skills to the test with an abseil down a cascading waterfall, rewarded by a reinvigorating wild swim session before WILDINS guide Eliza Brown will teach them how to survive in the wild. Back on the train for their final night onboard, guests will dine on Scottish delicacies as Royal Scotsman makes its way back to Edinburgh, where the group will arrive the following morning.

AN EPICUREAN GETAWAY WITH TOM KITCHIN

Bon vivants are invited to enjoy a late summer getaway with Scotland’s most celebrated culinary star, Chef Tom Kitchin. From 4 to 6 September 2023, the Michelin-starred chef will host A Taste of Scotland with Tom Kitchin, a gastronomic, two-night journey through the Scottish Highlands. Allowing guests to delve deeper into the region’s indigenous produce Tom Kitchin will showcase his ‘From Nature-to-Plate’ culinary philosophy as the train journeys from Edinburgh to Boat of Garten, Inverness, Dundee and back to the capital.

A true epicurean adventure, the itinerary includes an exclusive wine masterclass with local wine merchants, L’Art du Vin, in the train’s unique Observation Car on the first day of the trip. The evening continues with a glorious 4-course dinner designed by Chef Tom Kitchin. The second day will be spent enjoying country pursuits at Rothiemurchus Estate, in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. Here, Chef Kitchin will host a lunch barbecue by the quaint Lochside bothy, before guests return to the train to reach the legendary Benromach distillery in Forres for a tour and expert-led whisky tasting. A fabulous Gala dinner will mark the end of the second day, as the train travels South towards the city of Dundee. While savouring their final breakfast on the rails, guests will cross the Firth of Forth on the Forth Railway Bridge and, shortly after, they will arrive in Edinburgh.

Passionate about celebrating the Scottish larder and the wonderful game, meat, seafood, vegetables and fruits that can be found across the country, Chef Tom Kitchin will host a memorable gourmet feast celebrating the best of Scotland’s land and sea.