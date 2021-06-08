Puglisi to lead Grand Hotel Timeo in Italy

Belmond has announced the appointment of Massimiliano Puglisi as general manager of Grand Hotel Timeo, a Belmond Hotel, Taormina.

He will take up his new role at the Sicilian property with immediate effect.

A native Sicilian, Puglisi has travelled and worked extensively throughout his 22 years of experience in luxury hospitality.

Prior to joining Belmond, he served as general manager of the Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection in Newport, Rhodes Island.

Having worked with numerous renowned luxury hotel brands in the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States, Puglisi has developed a strong guest-focused approach and strived to understand what makes each hotel unique.

He has consistently led the team to create bespoke guest experiences, proven by great results and success throughout his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Koren, divisional senior vice president, Europe, Middle East & Africa said of the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Massimiliano to the Belmond family, and most importantly, back to his home region of Sicily.

“At Belmond, we see ourselves as curators of incomparable genuine travel.

“Massimiliano’s passion to create unique and bespoke experiences makes him a natural fit to the brand.

“With his wealth of international experience, we are confident that he will bring in new visions and ideas to further elevate the offerings at Grand Hotel Timeo as well as the hospitality scene in Sicily.”

Built in 1873 in a stunning location adjacent to the Greek Theatre, the Grand Hotel Timeo is distinctive for its enchanting gardens, its panoramic pool and astonishing Literary

Terrace, where guests can enjoy a unique view of Mount Etna whilst savouring Sicilian dishes at the Michelin-starred restaurant Otto Geleng.