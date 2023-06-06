BELMOND APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Belmond announces that Dan Ruff, who has been Chief Operating Officer of the brand since 2018, has been appointed as new CEO, effective 1st July 2023

He succeeds Roeland Vos, who has been at the helm of the company for the past eight years. Roeland Vos will continue his role as Chairman of the board of Belmond Ltd and as such will be available to provide support to the organisation on specific projects or advisory topics.



“I’m very pleased to hand over the reins of the company to Dan. I have known him for a very long time. He will provide continuity in the journey for excellence that Belmond is on whilst pushing boundaries. I am convinced that he will succeed in taking the team and the brand to the next level.” Roeland Vos commented.



A proven leader with 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Dan has led Belmond’s strategic focus on operational, commercial and property excellence over the past five years, guiding the teams through the challenges of the pandemic from which Belmond has emerged stronger than ever.



Prior to joining Belmond, Dan held senior roles at Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Wyndham Hotel Group across operations, asset management, and mergers & acquisitions, and served on the Supervisory Board of

Design Hotels AG. He began his career at Credit Suisse First Boston in the investment banking division.

“I’m truly honoured to become CEO of this extraordinary company, with its passionate and genuine people, and legendary properties. Together, we will continue to strive to offer incomparable travel experiences to our guests, and become the world’s most desirable luxury travel brand.” Dan Ruff commented.

Dan Ruff will be reporting directly to Stéphane Rinderknech, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence. He will continue to be based in London where he lives with his family. Originally from New York, he graduated from the College Scholar program at Cornell University.