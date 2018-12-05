New leadership role for Seiffert at CWT

CWT has appointed Deanna Seiffert as to the role of vice president in Europe, Middle East and Africa for demand marketing.

In this role, she is responsible for the planning, development, and implementation of the company’s marketing strategy in the regions.

“Deanna’s expertise will allow us to deliver meaningful content to the EMEA markets and expand our brand’s reach,” said Simon Nowroz, CWT chief marketing officer.

“Her customer-centric approach and her knack for solving problems will be tremendous assets for the team. I am thrilled to have her on board.”

Seiffert will report to Adam Austin, CWT, vice president, global demand marketing, and will sit on the EMEA strategy and commerce leadership team.

She will be based in London.

Prior to joining CWT, Seiffert held various marketing and communications leadership positions in the travel industry, including global marketing director, providers and NDC at Travelport.

CWT is a business-to-business-for-employees travel management platform.

The company was last year recognised as World’s Leading Business Travel Agency by voters at the World Travel Awards.