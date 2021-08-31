New leadership role for Courtney at CWT

CWT has welcomed the appointment of Bill Courtney as executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company.

Based in North Carolina, Courtney will report to Michelle McKinney Frymire, chief executive of CWT, and serve as a member of the executive leadership team.

Acting chief financial officer, Courtney Mattson, will return to her former role as global treasurer and deputy chief financial officer

Both appointments are effective from the start of September.

“It is with tremendous delight that we welcome Bill to the CWT team as we look forward to our future growth and development, and the accelerating return to corporate travel globally,” said Frymire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition to Bill’s broad travel industry experience, he also brings exceptional commercial and leadership skills to the role, and I am very much looking forward to working with him again.”

Prior to his appointment, Courtney held the position of chief financial officer at Starkey Hearing Technologies.

Before joining Starkey, he held senior global finance roles with Medtronic, Bank of America, Barclays, Best Buy Co. and Delta Air Lines.