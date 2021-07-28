New leadership for Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s in Paris

Jean-Marie Le Gall will take over as the general management of Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s in Paris in September.

The hospitality leader has 28 years of experience in operational strategy, sales and marketing management in the luxury hotel sector in France and internationally.

Following his studies as a graduate of the Sorbonne, this hotel enthusiast began his career working in the commercial services of large hotel groups such as Starwood Méridien, Hilton, Accor, Concorde and InterContinental.

In 2010, the Royal Monceau in Paris trusted him for the post of sales and marketing director.

In 2012, it was the Plaza Athénée’s turn to welcome him to the same role.

In 2014, Le Gall was offered the position of operations manager at the luxurious Majestic Hotel in Barcelona.

Four years later, still in the same city, he took over the general management of the Palace Hotel (formerly Ritz).

These two experiences in the Catalan capital prepared him for the new challenges that will come as general manager of Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris.

“Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s is an iconic Parisian establishment with a cultural significance that resonates in France as well as internationally.

“It’s important to me to be a part of the property’s exceptional story at this unprecedented time in history,” said Le Gall.

The last luxury hotel in Paris to still belong to a French family, the property was entirely refurbished by Jacques Garcia in 2017 and boasts a discreet and elegant design, a garden at the heart of the city, a spa and a large swimming pool.

The appointment comes as former Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s general manager, Geraldine Dobey, moves to the Mandarin Oriental, Paris.