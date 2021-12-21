French bee welcomes first Airbus A350 to fleet

French bee, a low-cost, long-haul airline based in France, has taken delivery of its first A350-1000.

The plane is on lease from Air Lease Corporation.

The aircraft is the first of two A350-1000s to be operated by the carrier on route from Paris to Saint Denis de La Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

The A350-1000s will complement the four A350-900 aircraft already in the French bee fleet.

The aircraft features 480 seats in a two-class layout - 40 premium class and 440 economy class.

The A350-1000, Airbus’ largest widebody in the twin-engine category, features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

French bee is part of Groupe Dubreuil.

Simultaneously, the group also took delivery of another A350-1000 on lease from Air Lease Corporation, intended for Air Caraïbes.

The arrivals bring the number of Airbus aircraft in the fleet to 15.