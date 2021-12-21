French bee welcomes first Airbus A350 to fleet
French bee, a low-cost, long-haul airline based in France, has taken delivery of its first A350-1000.
The plane is on lease from Air Lease Corporation.
The aircraft is the first of two A350-1000s to be operated by the carrier on route from Paris to Saint Denis de La Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.
The A350-1000s will complement the four A350-900 aircraft already in the French bee fleet.
The aircraft features 480 seats in a two-class layout - 40 premium class and 440 economy class.
The A350-1000, Airbus’ largest widebody in the twin-engine category, features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.
French bee is part of Groupe Dubreuil.
Simultaneously, the group also took delivery of another A350-1000 on lease from Air Lease Corporation, intended for Air Caraïbes.
The arrivals bring the number of Airbus aircraft in the fleet to 15.