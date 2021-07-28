Celebrity Equinox sails from Fort Lauderdale as recovery continues

The latest ship Celebrity Cruises ship to return to action, Celebrity Equinox, has departed for the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale.

The launch caps an exciting eight weeks for the brand, with eight ships back in the water during that time.

Celebrity Cruises restarted in North American on June 5th, with Celebrity Millennium sailing the Caribbean from St. Maarten.

This was followed on June 26th, with Celebrity Edge becoming the first ship to sail from a United States port in more than a year.

The recently ‘revolutionised’ Celebrity Equinox’s first sailing features a seven-night western Caribbean itinerary visiting the beautiful ports of St. Maarten and St. Thomas, along with Nassau, Bahamas.

She then rotates between eastern and western Caribbean itineraries.

“With each new ship that goes in the water, I’m overwhelmed by the palpable sense of reconnection on board for both our guests and our crew – with each other, their families and the world,” said Celebrity Cruises chief executive, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

With the most recent sailing, eight of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet have returned to sailing in 2021 and are full steam ahead taking guests to the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska and the Galapagos,

“Bringing a large cruise ship back into service isn’t as easy as turning the ignition key.

“It’s a multi-dimensional process that involves moving and training crew, large-scale procurement, mechanical adjustments, destination outreach, port availability, sales and marketing and so much more,” said Brian Abel, Celebrity senior vice president of hotel operations.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Celebrity team’s accomplishments.

“We were ready, and we successfully executed this herculean effort with finesse to welcome our guests back onboard for the Celebrity experience they know and love.”