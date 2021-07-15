Dobey to lead Mandarin Oriental, Paris

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has appointed Geraldine Dobey as to the role of general manger at Mandarin Oriental, Paris.

The appointment sees Dobey return to the group, having previously been part of the leadership team at the Geneva property.

Dobey will also oversee the operations of Mandarin Oriental, Geneva and Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech.

Originally from Ireland, she began her career in the hotel industry in 1991 and held several operational positions before becoming hotel manager at the Hilton London Mews in 1999.

Dobey held the position of hotel manager at the Hilton London Hyde Park and director of operations at the Langham Hilton.

In 2003, the Hilton Group appointed her general manager of the Hilton Paris, which she ran for five years before taking charge of the Hilton Arc de Triomphe and then Hotel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris.

As an expert in the Parisian market, Dobey returns to the prestigious five-star Mandarin Oriental, Paris to reinforce its position as one of the pre-eminent luxury hotels in the city.

“I’m delighted to join Mandarin Oriental, Paris and its professional and passionate team which is renowned for the high quality of service it delivers with style.

As a true lover of Paris, I am proud and enthusiastic to lead one of the city’s most vibrant hotels, where contemporary Parisian elegance blends with Oriental refinement,” said Dobey.