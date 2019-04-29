New leadership for Atlantis, the Palm in Dubai

Kerzner International has announced the promotion of two key executives.

Massimiliano Zanardi has been named general manager, Atlantis, the Palm in Dubai.

At the same time, Sergio Pereira has been named general manager, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort in Morocco.

Zanardi will lead the successful operation of Atlantis, the Palm, the flagship entertainment resort destination in Dubai.

He will drive the entire operation, overseeing guest rooms and suites as well as over 24 different dining experiences, and waterscape attractions including Aquaventure Waterpark and one of the largest open-air marine habitats in the world.

In addition, Zanardi will focus on talent development for the resort, building the leaders of the future and inspiring creativity and excellence within over 3,000 colleagues at Atlantis, the Palm.

He will report directly to Tim Kelly, managing director, Atlantis, the Palm and the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences.

Atlantis, the Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region, located at the centre of the crescent of the Palm in Dubai.

Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 17 hectares of waterscape amusement at Aquaventure Waterpark, all within a 46-hectare site.

Zanardi joined the company with over 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality in 2015 as general manager, One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro.

He led the pre-opening planning and operational infrastructure, as well as developing the overall guest experience for the resort.

Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort

Pereira has been promoted to general manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, where he will be responsible for the overall operation and strategic development of the award-winning destination resort.

Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort is a diverse entertainment destination resort, celebrating Morocco, a land of rich culture and tradition.

With a moderate year-round climate, guests can enjoy seven kilometres of beach, endless sports and adventure, including an award-winning par-72, 18-hole golf course designed for players of all skill levels, boasting stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The resort also has 15 dining experiences, innovative casino and night club and a world-class spa.

“Kerzner International remains committed to successful operation and continued innovation across our portfolio, as well as new opportunities for high-performing members of our Team.

“Atlantis, the Palm and Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort are incredibly important resorts to the company, and I am proud to promote such experienced executives to lead them,” commented Philippe Zuber, chief operating officer, Kerzner International.