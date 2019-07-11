NATS records slight increase in UK aviation traffic in June

NATS handled 242,248 flights in UK airspace in June, an increase of 0.8 per cent compared to June 2018.

There was growth in many areas of the operation, in particular in non-transatlantic international overflying traffic.

Traffic grew at seven of the 13 airports where NATS controls, compared with the same month last year, including at three of the ’big five’ London Airports.

At Heathrow we set a record for the busiest day on June 14th, with 1,396 aircraft using the runways in a single day.

NATS handled almost a quarter of all the traffic in Europe in June and the levels of air traffic control delay in UK airspace were very low; across all 242,248 flights handled in June, 99 per cent had no NATS attributable delay.

Year to date, the average air traffic control delay per flight is just 4.6 seconds.

Juliet Kennedy, NATS operations director, said: “Our air traffic controllers are handling well over 8,000 flights per day in the busy summer months and they are doing an excellent job.

“More and more people are heading off on their summer holidays as schools begin to break up and families travel overseas, and we are doing everything we can to make sure they get safely on their way with minimal delay.”