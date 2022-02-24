Gulf Air adds new European summer holiday destinations

Gulf Air has announced the addition of four new destinations to its global network.

The Bahrain-based carrier will offer new direct flights to two destinations in Italy, a new destination in France and in the United Kingdom.

Five weekly flights to Milan will begin on June 1st, with two weekly departures to Rome launching on the same day.

Manchester in northern England will see two services a week from the start of June, while Nice in southern France will welcome two weekly flights from June 2nd.

Flights to Milan, Rome and Nice will be served by airline’s new Airbus A321neo, while Manchester will be served twice per week by the airline’s flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the new destinations launching during the summer season, the airline will resume its operations to Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Malaga in Spain, Sharm Al Shaikh and Alexandria in Egypt and Salalah in Oman.

Gulf Air chief executive, Waleed AlAlawi, said: “These new destinations have been on our horizon and as travel bounces back to normalcy, we knew it was the right time to launch our new routes for our passengers.”

Bahrain, home of Gulf Air, earlier confirmed it would relax entry requirements as tourism gets back on track following the Covid-19 pandemic.