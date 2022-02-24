Knuepfer to lead Mandarin Oriental, Singapore

Mandarin Oriental, Singapore has welcomed Philipp Knuepfer to the role of general manager.

A German national, he brings with him almost two decades of luxury hospitality experience.

Prior to his current appointment, Knuepfer helmed Mandarin Oriental, Boston as general manager where he was instrumental in spearheading the most extensive renovation in the history of the property.

Work undertaken included the development of new food & beverage and wellness concepts, successfully positioning the property as one of the finest hotels in North America.

Knuepfer is no stranger to Singapore having previously served at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore as executive assistant manager from 2008 to 2012.

“It is indeed a great pleasure to return to Mandarin Oriental, Singapore and this beautiful city we call home.

“I look forward to the exciting journey working with my colleagues to elevate the group’s flagship hotel in Singapore to greater heights, enhancing the bespoke guest experiences,” said Knuepfer.

Knuepfer began his career with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in 2002 and held several senior positions with the group in Honolulu, Kuala Lumpur, Chiang Mai and Taipei.