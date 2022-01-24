Thompson appointed resident manager at Round Hill

Round Hill Hotel & Villas has welcomed Conroy Thompson to its executive team as resident manager.

He joins Round Hill with over 20 years of hospitality experience, serving in sales and marketing, human resources, hotel operations and training and development positions throughout his career.

In his new role, Thompson will oversee all aspects of training and development, as well as several operational areas.

He will help ensure the resort maintains and improves upon its standards, quality, and service excellence.

“We are so excited for Conroy to join our Executive Team at Round Hill,” stated Josef Forstmayr, managing director at Round Hill.

“Conroy is an extremely talented individual, with invaluable experience at some of Jamaica’s most prestigious resorts.”

A seasoned hospitality professional, most recently Thompson served as training and development manager with Half Moon, also in Jamaica, where he was also responsible for quality management.

He holds an MBA in general management from the University of South Wales and a second MBA in human resource management from Northern Caribbean University, where he is also an adjunct lecturer.

Round Hill Hotel & Villas is considered the World’s Leading Villa Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.