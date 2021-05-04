New culinary leadership for Sofitel Dubai the Palm

Sofitel Dubai the Palm has announced the introduction of a new culinary team.

Irish-born Kevin Fleming joins the hotel as the head chef across all the restaurant offerings at Sofitel Dubai the Palm.

Previously at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai he has the knowledge of what Palm Jumeirah guests are looking for.

He will oversee the running all restaurants including Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Manava, Moana, the World Eatery, Maui, Zoya by Maui and Olivier’s along with all other details when it comes to aspects of the food and beverage offering, setting the culinary pace for the year ahead.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining such a prestigious hotel that is Sofitel Dubai the Palm.

“We have all seen ourselves through a hard previous year so now it is time to celebrate the amazing offerings that this hotel has, bringing life back to the food and beverage scene we have all missed,” said Fleming.

Heading up the direction of food and beverage Sofitel Dubai the Palm now falls in the hands of Antonio Ostuni, who brings 20 years’ experience and a proven track record along with a wide variety of specialties in the tourism industry.

Having worked at key hotels across the globe including Egypt, Langkawi and Italy, he has international knowledge to rival many.

With 2020 not bringing many events to the region, Sofitel Dubai the Palm hope to change that this year with the hire of new Assistant Director of Events, Noreen Rocque.

She brings a wealth of experience with her having previously worked at top hotels along with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.