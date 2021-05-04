Jamaica reopens borders to UK travellers

Jamaica has reopened its borders to UK-based travellers.

The decision comes after flights to the Caribbean island were banned for several months in the wake of skyrocketing Covid-19 cases in Europe.

The initial ban was imposed under the Disaster Risk Management Act in Jamaica during December.

Several other countries also imposed similar travel bans.

The ban was lifted due to the fact “close to 70 per cent of UK residents have received their first dose of vaccinations,” said Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett.

Image: Jamaica Tourist Board