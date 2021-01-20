Hodder to lead Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport has announced the appointment of Vincent Hodder as its new chief executive, bringing a wealth of global aviation expertise to the airport.

Hodder, most recently chief executive of IAG-owned low-cost brand, Level, will take over the position on February 1st.

He will be focused on developing the passenger experience, short-term recovery from the global pandemic and the longer-term vision for the airport, including the transformational terminal replacement planning application.

With more than 20 years in the industry, his experience spans organisations including Flybe, Jetstar Airways and VivaAerobus.

As a consultant and an operator, Hodder has worked across Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe and Australasia and across all different models of airline from regional and low cost to long haul and network operations.

Current chief executive, Hywel Rees, will leave his role after a transition period.

Hodder said: “Our success at delivering excellence in customer service will be crucial in giving passengers the confidence to travel and to choose LBA, as well as in attracting new airlines that operate the most modern and efficient aircraft.

“I’m looking forward to leading the business as we face the short-term challenges of Covid-19 and towards a sustainable long-term future, working collaboratively with businesses and stakeholders across the region, while continuing to progress the terminal replacement scheme through planning.”

During his tenure, Rees has initiated the transformational planning application for the development of a replacement terminal to support future demand for the airport, while overseeing a number of enhancements to the existing operation to improve customer service and offer.

Plans for a replacement terminal, submitted to Leeds City Council in May, propose the construction of a modern, three floor, 34,000 sq. mt. building on an alternative site within the airport’s boundary.

If approved, the new state-of-the-art terminal building, designed by leading architects, would deliver a passenger experience beyond what is achievable in the existing terminal, built in 1965 and which has a legacy of several piecemeal extensions over the course of its 55-year history.