Leeds Bradford Airport abandons new terminal plan

Leeds Bradford Airport is withdrawing its planning application for a replacement terminal building following “excessive delays” and a decision to call in plans by the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities.

With large investment in the scheme so far, airport bosses say they are not prepared to commit a further uncapped sum over an indefinite timeframe into a public inquiry process.

The airport will instead turn its attention to developing the extension to the existing terminal, originally approved by Leeds City Council in 2019.

Owners hope this will enable the airport to meet the rapidly increasing passenger demand as the aviation sector recovers from the pandemic.

The replacement terminal plans were about meeting demand already approved under the 2019 consent in a more sustainable way, allowing the airport to achieve its environmental targets more quickly within an ambitious new development.

Vincent Hodder, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It is with regret that we have made the decision to withdraw LBA’s application for the development of a new replacement terminal.

“As the travel and aviation industry continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, LBA needs to be able to respond to rapidly increasing demand within the next few years.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the planning process, from the general public to the business community and councils across Yorkshire.

“While this is a setback for our airport and region, we remain committed to investing in LBA to be an outstanding, decarbonised, modern airport for the future.”

Further details of the extension scheme will be released in the coming months, explained a statement.