New financial leadership for Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has announced the appointment of Alex Tong as its new chief financial officer to bolster its senior leadership team.

Tong joins from leading telecommunications provider KCOM, where he held a number of senior finance roles, most recently as chief financial officer.

During his time at KCOM, he helped the business de-list and move into private equity ownership and navigate large capex and financing processes, including oversight of capex programs totalling in excess of £150 million.

Prior to KCOM, Tong spent a decade with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

A chartered accountant, Tong will join the board of directors and work alongside the senior leadership team as the airport moves, within government guidance, into the next phase of recovery from the global pandemic.

Tong said: “As a native Yorkshireman, I’m proud to be serving my regional airport.

“The complexity of an aviation business, coupled with the challenges of navigating the impact of the pandemic, make this an exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team to bring LBA back to its pre-Covid levels and contribute to sustainable future growth.”