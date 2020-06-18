KLM returns to Leeds Bradford airport

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis, KLM has been adapting its network and flight schedule in line with travel restrictions and demand.

From July 4th, KLM will recommence a daily service between Leeds Bradford and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to assist with essential travel and repatriation.

Linking Yorkshire to the capital city of the Netherlands, the route will be operated using an Embraer 190 aircraft, carrying 100 passengers.

Throughout the summer period, passengers will have the opportunity to connect to an increasing number of European and intercontinental destinations via Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

Benedicte Duval, general manager for KLM in UK & Ireland, said: “As borders reopen and travel restrictions begin to ease, safety is a prerequisite for KLM as we gradually resume travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After this challenging period, we are delighted to be able to welcome our Yorkshire based customers back onboard.”

Since May, face masks are compulsory on board and during boarding. Passengers are responsible for providing their own face masks.

Joanna Wild, chief commercial officer for Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We’re extremely pleased to be supporting KLM in recommencing its flights to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport next month.

“This is an important and popular route for LBA, as passengers are able to access 165 KLM destinations worldwide via Amsterdam.”

Find out more about the new safety measures on board KLM flights below:

<p>