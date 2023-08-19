Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Unveils Exclusive Resort Buyout Experiences for Ultimate Luxury

Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico – a luxury tented resort as unique as nature itself – unveils two new resort buyout experiences that invite guests to enjoy exclusive, private access to the entire 48 acres (19 hectares) of the Resort’s lush oceanside jungle and remote coastline. Accommodating up to 30 guests across 15 luxury tents designed to be at one with their deep green surroundings, Naviva offers a profoundly personalized escape and a chance to lay exclusive claim to a Four Seasons Resort. Guests can host intimate weddings, retreats, milestone celebrations or private getaways with family and friends in a nature-saturated destination that feels worlds away, while only a short flight from the US and Canada. From beachside bashes to collective moments of gratitude, guests enjoy personal access to Naviva’s team who will assiduously guide each and every detail within this inspiring nature sanctuary.

“We invite guests to fully take over our stunning private peninsula, where deep, green jungle meets striking rugged coastline, and enjoy Naviva’s 48 acres entirely for themselves,” says John O’Sullivan, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico. “Guests at Naviva will revel in unparalleled access to transformative wellness experiences, immersive outdoor adventures, our profoundly talented culinary team, and dedicated guides to meet each and every need, all at their fingertips.”

Jungle Takeovers: A Unique Exclusive Buyout

Naviva’s new Jungle Takeover offers the ultimate opportunity for celebratory milestones, work retreats or private getaways with family and friends. Designed to feel more like a close friend’s home rather than a resort, guests at Naviva are invited to settle in and allow the peninsula to become entirely their own. Inspiring locations abound to gather over a meal, whether it be a five-course dinner or festive light bites and aperitivos, from toes in the sand on La Solana Beach to perched clifftop at Copal overlooking the Pacific Ocean. As part of the resort buyout, Daily and Signature Naviva Experiences will draw guests together for greater connection, such as sharing the kitchen with Chef Sofía Mojica and her culinary team for seacuterie in the kitchen, learning how seafood is transformed into customary Mexican dishes, or traditional yet tailored temazcal ceremonies at Naviva’s custom House of Heat, led by a dedicated curandero to guide individuals, couples or friends into deep connection with themselves or with one another.

In the Heart of the Jungle: A Naviva Love Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Let love take flight as couples immerse themselves in luxury, natural beauty and those they love with the In the Heart of the Jungle experience, designed for weddings and elopements. From an intimate wedding on the beach to a vow renewal ceremony nestled in the cliffs, the breath-taking setting of Naviva will create the idyllic ambience for a meaningful celebration. The tangible elements are all accounted for, including a wedding officiant, mariachi band, florist and décor, complemented by a memorable multi-course meal and wedding cake specially crafted by Chef Sofía, set against the intangible magic and unparalleled natural beauty of Naviva. To surprise and delight guests, Naviva guides will place local Mexican welcome and farewell amenities in each tent, starting and ending the festivities with a truly heartfelt, authentic approach to hospitality.

Exclusive Buyout Inclusions

As the most customized and private way to partake in the immersive experiences of Naviva, the new resort buyout experiences give guests a rare opportunity to have a Four Seasons resort to call their own and welcomes guests on a journey of inspiration and transformation that includes:

Up to 30 guests across 15 luxury tents – each with a private plunge pool and outdoor living area

Personalized guides who will plan and execute every experience and event throughout the stay

All meals and beverages included for guests to dine together, solo or in smaller pairings, with custom menus across the entire resort, including in-tent dining around the clock

Daily Naviva Experiences for the whole party to enjoy, such as a private meditation session on the sand, morning yoga, sunset sound bath, guided nature hike and Mexican Spirits tasting session

One 60-minute spa treatment per guest, held in one of two private spa pods nestled in the forest

Private roundtrip ground transportation to and from Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) for all guests, a special benefit of Jungle Takeover bookings

Unique Experiences

Each private resort buyout includes dedicated Naviva guides who support guests leading up to and during the entire stay and will create an itinerary of memorable experiences tailored to the guests. While possibilities are endless, experiences may include:

Captivating Sunset Dinner on La Solana Beach – A toes-in-the-sand dinner and bonfire on Naviva’s private 575-foot (175 metre) expanse of Pacific beachfront where pristine, untouched white sand and rolling tides set the stage for a customized dinner prepared by Chef Sofía and complemented by the festive sounds of a live Mariachi Band

Jungle Pool Party – Whether under the sun or under the stars, be sure to wear a favorite swimsuit to this convivial poolside gathering featuring tropical tunes echoing through the palm trees, personal bartender service, and a mixology session tailored uniquely to guests’ favourite spirits and flavours, complemented by seasonal light bites

Moonlight Mezcal Tasting – A fireside sampling of Mexico’s favourite smoky spirit held around a cliffside bonfire as waves crash on the rocky shore below

Authentic Mexican Cookout – A celebratory, al fresco dining experience that features a pib, a pre-Hispanic cooking method where local meats are wrapped in banana leaves and slowly roasted underground for as long as 12 hours, offering a true sense of place by introducing guests to a traditional Mexican manner of cooking

Energy Clearing and Mindfulness Session – A personalized ritual that incorporates practices such as meditation, visioning, and breathwork to promote openness, gratitude, and connectivity for those looking for a more transformative experience

Resort buyouts start at USD 195,000 for three nights, plus applicable taxes and fees, for up to 30 guests in 15 tents. Reservations are subject to availability and require a minimum stay of three nights.

Buyout guests also enjoy full access to the adjacent Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, located five minutes away, for those who are interested in coordinating private dinners across the Resort’s ten restaurants and bars, playing golf at the two courses, and more.

To book a resort buyout at Naviva, call +52 (329) 291-6100 or email [email protected].