National Express Leisure to launch this month

National Express has announced the creation of a new business focusing on the UK holiday and leisure travel market.

The transport provider will bring together a number of existing businesses and brands, including Fareham-based Lucketts and Woods Coaches of Leicester, under the single banner of National Express Leisure.

The move will take effect from this month.

The new entity aims to become the number one place to go for holidays and leisure travel by coach with a full range of great value options of ready-made or build-your-own packages.

National Express Leisure will consolidate the skills and experience of different teams from across the business with operations in both Fareham and Birmingham.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the plan, new roles are being recruited for in marketing, sales, product development, management and distribution.

Investment is also being committed to public-facing marketing and digital capabilities.

Tom Stables, chief executive National Express, UK and Germany, said: “We already have significant experience in offering travel in the UK, whether it’s a build your own package with Holidays by National Express, a coach holiday or day trip

“There is a lot more opportunity in this market which we believe we can best tap into by building on our work with existing partners as one business being managed by a single expert team.”