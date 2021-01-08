National Express to suspended services until March

National Express will fully suspend its national network of scheduled coach services as new lockdown measures take effect across the UK.

The coach operator will cease operation temporarily from late on Sunday.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, said: “We have been providing an important service for essential travel needs.

“However, with tighter restrictions and passenger numbers falling, it is no longer appropriate to do this.”

All journeys before Monday will be completed to ensure any passengers making essential journeys are not stranded.

All customers whose travel has been cancelled will be contacted and offered a free amendment or full refund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardy added: “As the vaccination programme is rolled out and government guidance changes, we will regularly review when we can restart services.

“We plan to be back on the road as soon as the time is right and have put a provisional restart date of Monday, March 1st in place.

“The whole team at National Express worked incredibly hard throughout 2020 and I want to thank them for their efforts as we pause our services.

“We will now make sure we are ready to get back behind the wheel as soon as the nation needs us again.”

National Express said regular updates will be provided through its website, social media channels and customer emails.