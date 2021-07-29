Naming ceremony held for Silver Moon in Greece

Silversea Cruises has christened Silver Moon as the newest ship in its fleet, building momentum in a global return to service.

Held aboard the ship in the port of Piraeus, Silver Moon’s official naming ceremony was attended by many esteemed guests, including Royal Caribbean Group chief executive, Richard Fain.

Also in attendance were Roberto Martinoli, chief executive of Silversea Cruises; Silver Moon captain Chavdar Georgiev; Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Fincantieri merchant ships division; and Harry Theoharis, Greece minister of tourism.

Silver Moon embarked upon her inaugural season from Athens on June 18th, undertaking a series of ten-day voyages in the Greek Isles.

Following maritime traditions, Ioannis Patsis, vice president of Caritas Hellas, blessed the vessel, before the ship’s godmother, Gaia Gaja – of the renowned Italian Gaja Winery – broke a bottle of champagne on her bow.

“Witnessing the official naming of Silver Moon - the first of Silversea’s christenings as part of Royal Caribbean Group - was a very proud moment indeed,” said Fain.

“I commend Silversea’s leadership team, captain Georgiev and Silver Moon’s crew, the team of Fincantieri, and everyone involved in the ship’s launch for their tireless efforts in bringing this long-awaited milestone to fruition.”

At 40,700 gross tons and with a maximum capacity of 596 guests, Silver Moon is the cruise line’s second Muse-class ship.

Constructed by Fincantieri at its Ancona shipyard, Silver Moon is an evolution of her sister ship Silver Muse.