Nakheel Mall to open ahead of United Arab Emirates’ national day

Nakheel Mall will open next Thursday with a huge range of live events and promotions in store for the UAE national day weekend and beyond.

The new centrepiece of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah, the AED1.2 billion mall has five retail levels with more than 300 shops, restaurants, entertainment outlets and services.

These include Modo department store, Depachika Food Hall, a 14- screen Vox Cinemas complex, Waitrose, H&M, Trampo Extreme, Fabyland, Dubai London Clinic and Fitness First.

Nakheel Mall is easily accessible by rail, road or on foot.

Its Palm Monorail station will be operational on opening day, and there are direct road links to 4,000 parking spaces as well as pedestrian access via Al Ittihad Park and Marina Residences.

Nakheel Mall is also the access point for the View at the Palm, a public observatory perched on the top of the Palm Tower, 230 metres above the island.

The View will open in 2020.

Omar Khoory, managing director, Nakheel Malls, said: “We are delighted to add Nakheel Mall to our diverse collection of retail and entertainment destinations across Dubai.

“Nakheel Mall combines first class retail facilities with unique attractions at one of the world’s most famous landmarks, Palm Jumeirah.

“It is the ultimate destination for new concepts in shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure, providing on-the-doorstep convenience for the Palm’s 78,000 residents, and a stunning new attraction for the millions of tourists who visit the UAE each year.”

He added: “We look forward to celebrating the arrival of this vibrant new destination as Dubai’s busiest time of year gets underway, with the national day weekend, festive season, new year and Dubai Shopping Festival among the many seasonal events over the next few months.”