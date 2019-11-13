Hertz adds Mini to British collection

Hertz has added the Mini Cooper, the Mini One and the Mini Countryman to its British Collection.

To launch the expansion, Hertz has asked the vehicle wrapping company Yannimize to “dress up” some of its Mini cars in vinyl, featuring three eye-catching designs.

The artwork showcases the traditional red, white and blue of the Union Jack, and 16 typically British cultural references for customers to spot, adding to the fun.

Richard Davies, country manager, Hertz UK, said: “Mini is an icon of British style and culture, and, as such, it had to be part of our British Collection.

“The exclusive wrap designs we have chosen to mark the expansion, along with the high-end service that characterises our British Collection, will offer customers a fun, yet classy, way to travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s exciting to welcome these much loved, fantastic cars to our quintessentially British range in Mini 60th anniversary year.

“With the British Collection sporting Jaguar, Land Rover and Mini models, as well as an exclusive, personalised service, we trust customers will be pleased to join the ‘Best-of-British’ vibe.”

The stylish and trendy, newly added Mini models are available at Hertz locations in Edinburgh Airport, London Heathrow Airport and London Marble Arch for customers to experience a motoring icon that has been a part of British life for more than 60 years.