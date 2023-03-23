Munich Airport to welcome new airline and routes for summer 2023 schedule

The summer flight schedule will begin on Sunday, March 26, 2023, and end on Saturday, October 28. Munich Airport is offering many new destinations again this summer, as well as a new airline. Lufthansa, the biggest airline at Munich Airport, will start operating additional flight connections.

Its long-haul routes will now include Osaka in Japan and Mexico City. After a long break, Shanghai will return to Lufthansa’s flight schedule from April 1 and later also Beijing.

In Europe, there will be flights to Bordeaux in France and Rzeszow in southeast Poland again. For the first time, the airline will also fly to Oviedo, the capital of the Asturias region in northern Spain. In addition to the new destinations, Lufthansa is now offering almost all routes that it used to fly before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world’s biggest passenger aircraft is also making a comeback: Lufthansa will reactivate four of its out-of-service Airbus A380s for flights from Munich to North American destinations.

In addition, Air China is planning to start flights to the two metropolises Shanghai and Beijing this summer. While Lufthansa will be offering more frequent flights to Tokyo, the Star Alliance partner All Nippon Airways (ANA) is also returning to Munich after a three-year break. Starting from March 27, there will be three flights a week to the Japanese capital.

Easyjet is also starting a new route from Munich. From June 28, the airline will fly to and from Naples up to three times a week. On June 27, Croatia Airlines will start offering its sixth destination from Munich. The new location is the popular holiday island Brac in Croatia.

In addition to the familiar carriers, one new airline is starting operations at Munich Airport. Fly One is planning services to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, from June 26.

Jost Lammers, CEO Munich Airport, comments: “With a large number of airlines and a wide variety of destinations in the upcoming summer flight schedule, we are well on track to return to our pre-crisis level and further enhance the appeal of our premium hub.”