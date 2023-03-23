Finnair purchases largest ever batch of sustainable aviation fuel to support carbon neutrality goal

Finnair is increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel as part of its goal to reduce carbon emissions from flying. Finnair has purchased 750 tons of sustainable aviation fuel from its partner Neste for use on flights departing from Helsinki Airport.

Finnair’s customers are also involved in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from flights: a small part of the price of each flight ticket is directed to the costs of using sustainable aviation fuel.

Finnair aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, and sustainable aviation fuel is one of the most essential tools for reducing air travel emissions in the coming years. Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* over the fuel’s life cycle compared to using fossil jet fuel. The fuel volume now purchased is Finnair’s largest single batch of sustainable aviation fuel purchased to date. The SAF will be delivered by Neste to Helsinki Airport in early 2023. The 750 tons of SAF corresponds to approximately 400 flights between Helsinki and Stockholm using unblended, 100% SAF.

“Finnair celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and reducing emissions from flying is essential to a sustainable future. In the coming years, sustainable aviation fuel will be one of the most important tools for reducing aviation-related emissions. We also involve our customers in this, and a small part of every flight ticket sold goes to the cost of sustainable aviation fuel,” says Eveliina Huurre, Finnair’s SVP, Sustainability. “In addition, customers can reduce the emissions of flying by using our carbon offsetting service, which combines SAF purchases and certified offsetting projects.”

“Finnair was one of the first airlines using our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel and we have been working together for a long time,” says Jonathan Wood, Vice President Commercial and Technical Development, Renewable Aviation at Neste. “SAF is the most effective tool currently available to reduce the emissions of air travel and it is great to see Finnair taking the initiative to voluntarily purchase our SAF as part of their sustainability commitments and creating awareness among their customers on how these can play a role in creating a more sustainable future for aviation, too”

ADVERTISEMENT

Increasing the use of SAF will increase the airline’s costs, as SAF is clearly more expensive than fossil fuel. Finnair is preparing for this by allocating a small portion of each flight ticket sold, about 20 cents per ticket, to the cost of sustainable aviation fuel. This share may be higher in the future as the operating obligations imposed on airlines increase the use of SAF.

Finnair also encourages its customers to reduce the carbon emissions of their flights through their actions: since spring 2022, Finnair has offered its customers the opportunity to reduce the emissions of flying by combining sustainable aviation fuels and certified emission reduction projects. The service operates on the website of Finnair’s partner Chooose.

Sustainable aviation fuel

SAF is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil-based jet fuel. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is produced from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, including used cooking oil and animal fat waste. Finnair is committed to the oneworld alliance’s aspiration of using 10% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 and will also participate in oneworld’s joint procurements in 2025-2032. The use of SAF will also be increased due to the upcoming EU obligation to use SAF.