MSC Cruises rolls out new property management system

MSC Cruises has introduced a new shipboard property management system to create a seamless link between its shoreside operations and fleet of ships.

It is hoped the tool will improve internal efficiencies, tailor guest services and digitalise information for crew.

The new customer-centric and digitalised system brings benefits through increased flexibility and automation with a cloud platform that enables a global configuration across the MSC Cruises fleet and throughout a range of different departments.

The cloud-based software developed by Hamburg-based Otalio was first used onboard MSC Virtuosa, the flagship of the fleet.

The modern architecture of the property management system provides scalability and flexibility so that many administrative tasks can now be performed by shore-side teams to bring new opportunities for fleet management.

Crew on board can centralise all guest information in one place, such as purchase preferences, complaint tracking and Voyagers Club member status.

Crew will also benefit from real-time updates from ashore, as well as options to digitalise processes such as housekeeping rotas and menu pricing.

Daniele Buonaiuto, chief information officer, MSC Cruises, said: “This promises to be a win-win scenario whereby the Otalio technology will improve the overall guest experience and make life easier for our crew on board.

“Getting Otalio ready to launch across our fleet was a huge undertaking and involved a team of 500 dedicated individuals both on board and ashore, the biggest ever collaboration at MSC Cruises.

“The end result was worth the endeavour and is truly change-management at its very best.”