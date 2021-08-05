Sandals Royal Curaçao opens to bookings for first time

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has unveiled new details for its sixteenth resort and first venture into Curaçao, Sandals Royal Curaçao.

Situated on 44 acres of land within the Santa Barbara private estate, an exclusive 3,000-acre protected nature reserve, Sandals Royal Curaçao will intertwine natural world wonders – desert, ocean, mountains, and shoreline – with the resort experience.

Here, couples will discover the beauty and geographic diversity of Curaçao, known for its adventurous terrain, pristine beaches, limestone caves and vibrant city Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, while still indulging in the holiday experience that Sandals Resorts is renowned for.

Expected to open on April 14th next year, Sandals Royal Curaçao is conveniently located just 15 miles from the airport.

Its admirable west-facing position captures the allure of one of the Caribbean’s most spectacular sunsets, offering guests a visual treat.

With 351-luxurious rooms and suites in 24 room categories, Sandals Royal Curaçao will have more all-inclusive luxury options than ever before, including two new signature suite categories, the Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows.

Each comes complete with Tranquility Soaking Tubs, private pools, butler service, and a sporty and stylish convertible MINI Cooper, complimentary for guests to drive while exploring the island.

SandaIs Resorts International executive chairman, Adam Stewart, said that apart from the new destination, the sheer size of the private preserve surrounding Sandals Royal Curaçao will allow for new guest adventures.

“At Sandals Royal Curaçao, guests will be able to hike, bike and pick-up a picnic basket to fuel days of discovery and exploration - pure romance.

“And they can continue this adventurous spirit beyond our gates where they will find a world-class destination of great restaurants, fascinating locals, fine art, and visitors from all over the world.

“We have invested an additional $72 million in enhancements and improvements to complete the ‘Sandalisation’ process of this already stunning property, and we can’t wait for our guests to be in awe,” said Stewart.