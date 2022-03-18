Motel One opens third location in Manchester

Hotel group Motel One has announced its expansion in the UK with the opening of a third hotel in Manchester, Motel One Manchester-St. Peter’s Square.

The hotel group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, now has eight hotels across the UK after first opening its doors in Edinburgh in 2013, with a total of 2,194 rooms accommodating guests looking for affordable luxury in the heart of some of the country’s biggest cities.

The Motel One Manchester-St. Peter’s Square hotel now brings the group’s portfolio in the UK to eight hotels.

Each hotel is inspired by its local area, and the design of the new 228-room Motel One Manchester-St. Peter’s Square is no different, with its expertly crafted literary theme.

With Manchester Central Library on the doorstep, visitors carry on the literary journey as they step into the hotel - with its portrait gallery of English authors, antique books integrated into the surface of the wall, the theme is finished off with book-shaped inspired furnishings including lamps and wallpaper.

The bar and lounge, with their large arches, abstract bookshelves, and room dividers with inset panes of stained glass, are inspired by the large windows of the Rylands Library.

With muted colours and contrasting floral and leather elements, the design helps create both a relaxing and workable space for travellers.

Stefan Lenze, co-chief executive at Motel One, said: “After a challenging two years for the industry it’s great to see many visitors at Motel One and we’re proud to be in a position to be opening another new hotel in the UK.

“Each of our hotels is inspired by the local area, and Motel One Manchester-St. Peter’s Square is no different. Our bar and lounge area is inspired by the 19th-century John Rylands Library.

“We look forward to inviting literary and design lovers to sit back and relax with a good book or enjoy a local gin tonic from our exclusive gin menu.

“We’ve worked with local designers where possible and would like to thank Property Alliance Group for their help to bring this exciting new hotel to life.”