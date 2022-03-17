New female leadership for Choose Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Choose Chicago have announced that Lynn Osmond will take up the role of chief executive of Choose Chicago.

Osmond, the first woman to helm the tourism agency, was most recently the chief executive at the Chicago Architecture Center.

“Lynn Osmond’s thorough experience leading the Chicago Architecture Center will be a great asset to Choose Chicago - and we’re proud she is the first woman to take on the job,” said Lightfoot.

“As the city continues to see a rise in tourism, Osmond’s intimate knowledge of this city will ensure that we will continue to safely encourage and delight those who come to Chicago for work or play.”

Officials and colleagues were quick to point out the deep history Osmond has with Choose Chicago and the Chicago tourism and hospitality community.

They say this means Osmond will hit the ground running.

Osmond was appointed after a global search overseen by a 13-member committee of Choose Chicago board members representing a cross-section of the tourism hospitality community.

“I am excited to have been selected for this important position as chief executive of Choose Chicago.

“This is a logical next step for me in a career with key leadership positions in non-profits including theatre, symphony orchestras, and architecture.

“I love Chicago and believe we have a tremendous opportunity to build back meeting business and provide audiences with experiences that will have them returning many times over,” said Osmond.

Osmond will take up the role from May 9th.