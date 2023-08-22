Monarch Airlines Is Reportedly Being Revived

In a surprise move, Monarch Airlines, a name synonymous with the UK package holiday market, looks set for a remarkable revival. Having collapsed in October 2017, leaving tens of thousands of holidaymakers stranded across Europe and beyond, the airline’s new management will be hoping to succeed where their predecessors failed.

On Friday, documents filed with Companies House in London evidenced that the dormant company, Monarch Airlines Limited, was now under new ownership, had appointed new directors, and had changed its registered company office from an inconspicuous office building in Coventry to an address adjacent to London Luton Airport, where the airline was first founded in 1967.

Adding some credibility to industry chatter that the airline is set to make a remarkable comeback, a new website has appeared online which features the famous Monarch Airlines logo (known colloquially back in the day as the ‘Spotty M’) and with the teasing words, “Coming Soon - We’re working hard building a brand new Monarch just for you. Please stay tuned for updates.”

Alongside the new website using the moniker “Let’s Monarch” comes new social media content, with a new X (formerly Twitter) page announcing the following news

While the news that the company is under new ownership plus some initial publicity does not necessarily equate to aircraft emblazoned with the Monarch livery becoming airborne in the immediate future, there is undoubtedly something going on at the airline once known for its ‘Crown Service’ and its easily identifiable yellow and purple planes.

In an interview with Airways magazine, Daniel Ellingham, the newly appointed Chairman of Monarch Airlines, said,

“I am honored to be able to lead the iconic Monarch brand into a new era, 55 years after it first took to the skies. It is immensely rewarding to know that we are soon going to launch a new and strong company for the UK tourism sector.”

Mr Ellingham continues,

“There are numerous opportunities yet to be filled by other operators: many of these cover some of the former Monarch’s key markets, meaning there is the opportunity for newcomers such as ourselves to step up and met demand.”

It is understood that the new airline has secured initial investment from a range of European Union and UK-based sources to fund its revival. Additionally, the team behind the venture has reportedly already held initial discussions with a UK-based lessor for up to 15 Airbus A320 family aircraft.

