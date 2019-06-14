Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort opens in central Bangkok

Accor has announced the opening of Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok in the Thai capital.

Nestled in the heart of Sukhumvit, the resort is surrounded by 1.2-acres of lush greenery with trees dating back over a century.

Featuring 293 spacious rooms and suites with balconies that overlook the gardens, guestrooms come equipped with yoga mats, a dedicated health and fitness TV channel and a range of signature in-room amenities.

“Bangkok is a bustling and vibrant metropolis that travellers from all over the world aspire to visit at least once in their lifetime.

“We are delighted to bring a hotel inspired by such a unique wellness concept into the heart of the city, where our guests can relax within lush green gardens whilst enjoying convenient access to the BDMS Wellness Clinic.

“With extensive MICE facilities and wedding offerings, the property promises to become a great social hub for those seeking a quiet haven in Thailand’s bustling capital city,” said Patrick Basset, chief operating officer of Accor for upper south-east and north-east Asia and the Maldives.

Visiting guests can opt to visit BDMS Wellness Clinic, adjacent to the hotel, for a range of preventive healthcare treatments including physiotherapy, digestive wellness, dental and fertility treatments.

For weddings, corporate events and team building activities, the hotel boasts 2,000 square metres of indoor function space that includes a grand ballroom and six multi-functional meeting rooms.

The property also features a picturesque outdoor garden area which serves as the perfect setting to enjoy evening cocktails or an ideal spot to relax and unwind.

“Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is renowned for its Swiss hospitality in ‘making moments’ where we celebrate our rich culinary legacy as trend setters to meet ever-changing guest needs. In recent years, Thailand’s capital city has become a popular destination for medical tourism and the opening of Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok gives travellers an added choice with its central location and leading wellness and MICE facilities,” added Bruno Huber, general manager, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok.

The opening of Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok joins the growing network of more than 85 Mövenpick hotels and resorts in 25 countries.