Wyndham Destinations opens new property in downtown Portland

Wyndham Destinations has celebrated the opening of its newest resort in Portland, Oregon.

WorldMark by Wyndham owners, resort guests, local officials and resort associates joined Wyndham Destinations president and chief executive, Michael Brown, for a Rose City-inspired celebration, complete with a rose-ribbon cutting and rose petal confetti.

The new WorldMark Portland - Waterfront Park debuts as the company’s eighth vacation destination in Oregon and the first timeshare resort in downtown.

Wyndham Destinations is leading the evolution of the timeshare industry by creating more destinations and more experiences for travellers in the places they want to travel.

WorldMark Portland – Waterfront Park offers condo-style accommodations ranging from studios to two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six guests for owners in both the WorldMark and Club Wyndham vacation clubs.

All 75 suites feature a modern, Portland inspired design and fully-equipped kitchens or kitchenettes.

The resort’s historic location in the Skidmore/Old Town Historic District is also reflected throughout its exterior and interior design, marrying industrial touches with modern interpretations of classic elements.

“With a vibrant dining scene, eclectic shopping and proximity to outdoor activities, it’s no surprise our owners and guests ranked Portland at the top of their travel wish list,” said Brown.

“We are excited to officially welcome guests to our newest urban resort, continuing our efforts to bring new vacation destinations to locations today’s travellers want to visit.

“With more than 35 resorts in over 20 metropolitan locations, Wyndham Destinations continues to grow its already industry leading urban portfolio.”

The resort’s prime location across from the Willamette River places guests steps away from Tom McCall Waterfront Park, home to a variety of outdoor events and most of the city’s summer festivals, including the Saturday Market – the largest arts and craft outdoor market in the United States.

Wyndham mirrors Marriott in expanding its presence in the city, with the Ritz-Carlton, Portland having been signed earlier this month.