American Airlines prepares for final McDonnell Douglas MD-80 farewell

American Airlines will retire its last 26 McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft on September 24th.

The MD-80, also known as the Super 80, was the workhorse of the airline’s fleet throughout the 1980s and beyond, providing customers and team members with heartfelt memories on adventures ranging from family holidays to key business trips.

It’s a bittersweet but well-earned retirement as American celebrates the aircraft’s history while modernising its fleet.

A full schedule for final flights can be seen here.

The final revenue flights on the ‘Mad Dog’ will be made before their desert farewell ferry flights to Roswell, New Mexico.

