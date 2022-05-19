Miraval The Red Sea to open on Saudi Arabia’s Shura Island

Hyatt has entered into a management agreement with The Red Sea Development Company for the opening of the Miraval The Red Sea, a 180-room luxury wellness resort on Saudi Arabia’s Shura Island.

Miraval The Red Sea will introduce the wellness brand’s signature mindfulness-based wellness practices to a new corner of the world.

A hub of the new hospitality development, The Red Sea Project, the new Miraval resort will pave the way bringing transformative wellness experiences and the largest spa in the Red Sea destination.

The high-end luxury wellness resort is slated to open as part of phase one of the Red Sea development. When it opens, this property is expected to be the Miraval brand’s fourth resort and its first outside the U.S., joining Miraval Arizona, the brand’s original location in Tucson, Ariz.; Miraval Austin, its second location in Austin, Texas; and its newest location, Miraval Berkshires in Lenox, Mass.

“We are honoured to elevate the Miraval brand to a global stage with plans for the brand’s first property outside of the U.S. We are especially grateful this property will continue the brand’s mission of providing authentic, inclusive, and immersive wellness experiences to new guests and audiences, allowing them to craft a mindful journey toward a life in balance,” said Susan Santiago, Head of Miraval Resorts.

Miraval The Red Sea will offer guests 180 guestrooms and suites, including 20 villas, spread across the three million square foot (310,000 square meters) plot. Designed by the award-winning Foster+Partners, the resort’s breathtaking design will draw inspiration from the unique Red Sea environment, creating simple and elegant spaces to promote moments of mindfulness, relaxation, and introspection.

The Life in Balance Spa, which is expected to be the largest within the Red Sea destination, will be the heart of the property encompassing nearly 40,000 square feet (3,700 square meters) and 39 treatment rooms. Miraval The Red Sea will be built to create a serene sanctuary that nurtures relaxation, balance, and a sense of wellbeing. In addition to offering a selection of Miraval’s most coveted signature spa treatments and experiences, the Life in Balance Spa at Miraval The Red Sea will offer groundbreaking new treatments, destination-inspired experiences, and a series of innovative wellness programs that pay homage to the rich local culture and heritage of the Middle East.

The luxury wellness resort will also feature diverse culinary offerings, including a central dining room, the signature Life in Balance Culinary Kitchen, and a marketplace offering mindful and healthful cuisine. Various cooking classes and workshops will be offered to promote and inspire a balanced lifestyle where nutrition is a key focus. Miraval The Red Sea will also feature approximately 4,300 square feet (400 square meters) of meeting space for wellness-focused, experiential activities tailored to improving connections and communication for social and corporate groups.

“We are thrilled to announce plans for the renowned Miraval brand in one of the Kingdom’s most impressive tourism developments in recent years,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, Hyatt’s regional vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa. “Saudi Arabia has become a thriving hub for global business, arts and culture, and pioneering hospitality experiences, and continues to represent an important growth market for Hyatt. Miraval The Red Sea will expand on Hyatt’s growing luxury resort offerings in the Middle East, catering to today’s luxury travelers seeking wellbeing experiences through alignment of body, mind and spirit.”

The Red Sea Project is one of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism developments. It is expected to become the Kingdom’s premier international leisure destination and a cornerstone to Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry. The luxury destination is centered around one of the world’s hidden natural treasures and is committed to preserving and actively enhancing the natural environment, which spans 10,800 square miles (28,000 square kilometers). It includes 124 miles (200 kilometers) of pristine coastline and an archipelago of more than 90 untouched islands, dormant volcanoes, desert, mountains, and a wide variety of wildlife. Miraval The Red Sea will join Grand Hyatt The Red Sea, which is also under development, as the second Hyatt-branded hotel within the Red Sea development.

“We are excited to work with Hyatt to establish the prestigious Miraval brand in this part of the world,” said John Pagano, CEO at The Red Sea Development Company. “As our second Hyatt-branded property part of phase one of this development, the Miraval brand’s focus on mindfulness and creating balance make it the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of world-class luxury brands. Miraval The Red Sea will meet the growing desire for personalized wellness journeys that are fully integrated with the surrounding environment. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience a new level of unrivalled luxury and immersive wellness tourism.”

Once open, Miraval The Red Sea will become the eighth Hyatt-branded property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, building on the success of Hyatt’s existing portfolio of properties, including Park Hyatt Jeddah – Marina, Club and Spa, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania and Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street. This development reinforces Hyatt’s commitment to grow with local hotel owners who share Hyatt’s ambition for thoughtful growth.