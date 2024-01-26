Minor Hotels Appoints Vijay Krishnan-Vazhvelil as VP of Operations to Drive Expansion

Minor Hotels, a global leader in hotel ownership, operation and investment, is delighted to announce the appointment of Vijay Krishnan-Vazhvelil as Vice President – Operations, India, effective from 21st December 2023. As Minor Hotels embarks on an ambitious journey to expand its presence in India, Krishnan-Vazhvelil’s appointment to the newly created position is key to the successful launch and positioning of the group’s first Anantara property in Jaipur and ensuring a robust growth trajectory across the country.

An experienced business leader with a focus on luxury hospitality, wildlife tourism and experiential travel, Krishnan-Vazhvelil has a proven track record of successfully managing strategic growth in emerging markets for luxury hotels, resorts, and safari lodges with a strong sustainability element.

His career spans more than two decades and includes working for brands such as Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, American Express Banking Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club – A Relais & Chateaux affiliate, and Aramness luxury wildlife lodge in India. In his most recent role before joining Minor Hotels, Krishnan-Vazhvelil served as Vice President Operations at Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels & Resorts, managing multiple properties across India for one of the nation’s fastest-growing hospitality brands.

Working alongside Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President – Middle East, Africa and India, and the broader Minor Hotels team based in Dubai and Bangkok, Krishnan-Vazhvelil will play an instrumental role in building a sustainable pipeline and operations in India.

“Vijay’s extensive experience, especially in managing complex luxury hotel and resort operations, will be invaluable as we execute our expansion plans in India,” commented Amir Golbarg. “I am certain that his visionary approach and out-of-the-box thinking will ensure Minor Hotels creates a distinctive product and delivers exceptional guest experiences in the Indian market.”

“I am thrilled to join Minor Hotels at this pivotal moment,” said Krishnan-Vazhvelil. “It is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the group’s growth journey in India and I look forward to working with the talented and passionate team at Minor Hotels and to leverage my expertise in lifestyle luxury hospitality to create memorable and sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

Krishnan-Vazhvelil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management from Mangalore University, India, and has completed courses from Cornell University, USA, in Hotel Real Estate Investments and Asset Management, and Managing Strategic Growth and Leadership in Emerging Markets in Hotels and Resorts.