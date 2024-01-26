Qantas Unveils Engaging New Safety Video Featuring Global Destinations

Qantas is set to launch an innovative onboard safety video in 2024, replacing the previous Qantas Centenary-themed video that has been in use since 2020. This new video takes passengers on a captivating journey through key safety information using footage from unique destinations across the globe.

Qantas will introduce a new onboard safety video featuring front line team members and Frequent Flyers taking viewers on a journey through key safety information from some of the most unique destinations in Australia and around the world.

The new video replaces the Qantas Centenary themed video that has been screening since 2020.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Catriona Larritt said safety is the number one priority across the Qantas Group, and the inflight video together with Cabin Crew, plays a key role in capturing the attention of travellers to watch and listen to the critical information.

“First and foremost, the video is about familiarising our customers with safety procedures and we try to make it as engaging as possible, in particular for regular flyers who might otherwise tune out.”

The 2024 video features Qantas pilots, cabin crew and customer service agents and Frequent Flyers sharing the safety information from their “magic place” destinations from Litchfield National Park to Lapland.

Ms Larritt added, “We are proud to feature our own well-travelled team members and customers, to not only deliver the safety message but also promote travel and tourism by inspiring people to explore destinations they may not have experienced throughout Australia and beyond.”

The video will be progressively rolled out onboard Qantas flights from this week, with 75 versions including 12 different languages.

The new Qantas safety video was filmed across 14 destinations over 40 days in temperatures ranging from -36 degrees in Lapland, Finland to 36 degrees in Jaipur, India.

FEATURED DESTINATIONS:

Litchfield National Park, Northern Territory

Milford Sound, New Zealand

Los Angeles, United States of America

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia

Jaipur, India

Freycinet, Tasmania

Lapland, Finland

Seoul, South Korea

Marrakesh, Morocco

Rome, Italy

Paris, France

Sydney, New South Wales

Noosa, Queensland