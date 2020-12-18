Marriott seeks to boost events market with new safety measures

Marriott has identified health protocol options, including Covid-19 testing, which meetings professionals may select for group events at certain branded hotels in the United States from January.

The move is part of an ongoing series of steps to help instil confidence in meeting attendees.

These optional health protocols build upon initiatives already in place as part of the recent launch of Connect with Confidence, a program empowering meeting professionals to identify and tailor solutions that best meet the needs of their attendees.

Meeting professionals may select optional health protocols for meetings and events at Gaylord Hotels & Resorts in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and Colorado as soon as January.

In the weeks that follow, the health protocols are expected to be available for selection at certain other Marriott branded hotels throughout the United States.

Optional health protocols for meeting professionals to consider include self-administered Covid-19 tests taken by the guest prior to travel, or testing administered by a third-party testing provider on site at the hotel.

Daily temperature checks to enter the event area will also be offered.

Marriott introduced its Global Cleanliness Council and Commitment to Clean earlier this year.

The new health options will supplement existing protocols and features already in place at Marriott hotels in the United States.

These include guest and associate face covering requirements, social distancing policies, reduced seating capacity for meetings, frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, hand sanitising stations throughout the hotel, mobile technology and hybrid meeting options.

“These new health protocols provide options for meeting professionals as they plan and host meetings, conferences, and events,” said Tammy Routh, senior vice president, global sales organisation for Marriott International.

“Building upon the work of our Global Cleanliness Council, we engaged industry-leading experts and through a thorough review process, identified third party providers capable of offering the health protocols that meeting professionals want and need for future events.”

In August, Marriott announced digital content and best practices to help meeting professionals execute future events.

In November, the first in a global series of hybrid virtual and in-person events was held in Virginia, demonstrating how to Connect with Confidence.

The event showcased Marriott’s reimagined processes and meetings spaces, while reinforcing the company’s commitment to help meeting professionals in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.