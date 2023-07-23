Marriott International Announces the 2023 J. Willard Marriott Awards of Excellence Honorees

Marriott International has announced the winners of the 2023 J. Willard Marriott Awards of Excellence. Established in 1987 and named after Marriott’s founder, the J. Willard Marriott Awards of Excellence honor the company’s finest associates who represent key characteristics: achievement, character, dedication, effort and perseverance.

This year, Marriott will honor 10 associates for their tireless dedication to making a difference in the lives of guests, fellow associates and communities throughout the world. Additionally, four awards will be given honoring outstanding corporate citizenship, diversity and inclusion efforts, excellence in demonstrating the company’s core values, and creating a TakeCare culture of promoting physical, mental, and financial wellness to three properties and a Marriott International Business Council.

“We are so proud of the way each winner consistently demonstrates Marriott’s core values and steadfastly serves with excellence,” said Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International. “The award winners represent the best of the best of our company. All of us at Marriott are inspired by the difference they are making not only in the workplace, but in their communities.”

The honorees will be recognized on October 16 at a special awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The 2023 J. Willard Marriott Awards of Excellence winners are:

Lupita Aguilera, Operations Manager for Engineering & Loss Prevention, Courtyard Leon at The Poliforum, Guanajuato, Mexico

Rhonda Showman Benston, Bartender, Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, Phoenix, Arizona

Emilia Domańska, Reservation Manager, Moxy Warsaw Praga, Warsaw, Poland

Sam Guiragossian, Fitness Supervisor, The Westin Chicago River North, Chicago, Illinois

Rudy Lawson, Senior Manager Banquets, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tennessee

Nancy Palma, Assistant General Manager, SpringHill Suites Alexandria Old Town/Southwest, Alexandria, Virginia

Dolly Punwasi, Breakfast Service, JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, Marco Island, Florida

Elena Qereqeretabua, Assistant Front Office Manager, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort, Nadi, Fiji

I Made Suriana, Chef De Cuisine, The Sanya EDITION, Sanya, China

Miya Ye, Uniform & Linen Attendant, JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao’an, Shenzhen, China

Alice S. Marriott Award for Community Service: Luminary Hotel & Co. Autograph Collection, Ft. Myers, Florida

J.W. Marriott, Jr. Diversity Excellence Award, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Aurora, Colorado

Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence, JW Marriott Hotel Lima, Lima, Peru

Stephen Garff Marriott Award of Excellence for Culture, Indonesia Business Council, Bali, Indonesia.

To learn more about the awards program visit https://www.marriott.com/culture-and-values/awards-of-excellence.mi.

